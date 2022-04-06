Telehealth truck to connect doctors with homeless patients in Philly

Nonprofit Broad Street Ministry is partnering with a local hospital network to expand health care access to Philadelphia's homeless residents.

Driving the news: Broad Street Ministry unveiled upgrades to its community hygiene truck this week that will allow homeless individuals to access free primary medical care from Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, via telehealth services.

Why it matters: About 5,700 people are estimated to be homeless in the city, and 950 are unsheltered, according to the city Office of Homeless Services.

The roaming truck can reach more people, including those who are unable to seek assistance at the nonprofit's South Broad Street location.

How it works: The truck is equipped with an iPad, which individuals experiencing homelessness can use to connect with a primary care doctor at Trinity Health.

Staff on the truck can provide basic medical services, like taking blood pressure and temperatures.

The truck also has free personal care items, like soap, deodorant and underwear.

By the numbers: The 16-foot hygiene truck has provided assistance to 617 individuals since hitting the road nearly a year ago.

It has made 18 visits to nine locations throughout the region, mostly in West Philadelphia.

What they're saying: "For us, it's about bringing radical hospitality to the streets,” said Laure Biron, CEO of Broad Street Ministry, during a news conference in front of City Hall on Tuesday.

Lil Schonewolf, Trinity Health's regional vice president for community health and wellbeing, said, "In order to take care of the most vulnerable … we need to be out on the streets and making sure that we’re addressing the issues that they need."

What's next: Broad Street Ministry will roll out the new telehealth component in the truck in the coming weeks.