Telehealth truck to connect doctors with homeless patients in Philly
Nonprofit Broad Street Ministry is partnering with a local hospital network to expand health care access to Philadelphia's homeless residents.
Driving the news: Broad Street Ministry unveiled upgrades to its community hygiene truck this week that will allow homeless individuals to access free primary medical care from Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, via telehealth services.
Why it matters: About 5,700 people are estimated to be homeless in the city, and 950 are unsheltered, according to the city Office of Homeless Services.
- The roaming truck can reach more people, including those who are unable to seek assistance at the nonprofit's South Broad Street location.
How it works: The truck is equipped with an iPad, which individuals experiencing homelessness can use to connect with a primary care doctor at Trinity Health.
- Staff on the truck can provide basic medical services, like taking blood pressure and temperatures.
- The truck also has free personal care items, like soap, deodorant and underwear.
By the numbers: The 16-foot hygiene truck has provided assistance to 617 individuals since hitting the road nearly a year ago.
- It has made 18 visits to nine locations throughout the region, mostly in West Philadelphia.
What they're saying: "For us, it's about bringing radical hospitality to the streets,” said Laure Biron, CEO of Broad Street Ministry, during a news conference in front of City Hall on Tuesday.
- Lil Schonewolf, Trinity Health's regional vice president for community health and wellbeing, said, "In order to take care of the most vulnerable … we need to be out on the streets and making sure that we’re addressing the issues that they need."
What's next: Broad Street Ministry will roll out the new telehealth component in the truck in the coming weeks.
