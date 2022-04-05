2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Make El Purepecha in Philly's Loft District your next lunch spot

Mike D'Onofrio
Burrito mojado with carnitas from El Purepecha
Burrito mojado with carnitas from El Purepecha. Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

The pandemic, combined with raising a toddler, has kept me homebound for most of the last two years.

  • Yes, but: I had a hankering for burritos for lunch on Monday. With the child safely deposited at day care, I trekked to El Purepecha in the Loft District.

On my plate: I started with potato flautas ($9) and ended with a burrito mojado with carnitas ($13), per the bartender's suggestion.

  • The flautas were four crunchy wraps of potato goodness, topped with pico de gallo.
  • The carnitas, which were swaddled in a flour tortilla with guacamole, rice and beans and doused in salsa verde, were superb and slow-cooked to perfection.

Thought bubble: The burritos are massive, and you can get plenty for less than $20. I brought my appetite but had leftovers.

Tip: Order takeout and picnic at The Rail Park, which is just a few blocks north on Callowhill Street.

Open: Monday-Wednesday, 12-8pm; Thursday, 12-9pm; Friday-Saturday, 12-9:30pm.

  • 315 N. 12th St.
Potato flautas from El Purepecha
Potato flautas from El Purepecha. Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more