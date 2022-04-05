Make El Purepecha in Philly's Loft District your next lunch spot
The pandemic, combined with raising a toddler, has kept me homebound for most of the last two years.
- Yes, but: I had a hankering for burritos for lunch on Monday. With the child safely deposited at day care, I trekked to El Purepecha in the Loft District.
On my plate: I started with potato flautas ($9) and ended with a burrito mojado with carnitas ($13), per the bartender's suggestion.
- The flautas were four crunchy wraps of potato goodness, topped with pico de gallo.
- The carnitas, which were swaddled in a flour tortilla with guacamole, rice and beans and doused in salsa verde, were superb and slow-cooked to perfection.
Thought bubble: The burritos are massive, and you can get plenty for less than $20. I brought my appetite but had leftovers.
Tip: Order takeout and picnic at The Rail Park, which is just a few blocks north on Callowhill Street.
Open: Monday-Wednesday, 12-8pm; Thursday, 12-9pm; Friday-Saturday, 12-9:30pm.
- 315 N. 12th St.
