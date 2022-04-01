Iron Hill is brewing up relief for Ukraine

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Iron Hill Brewery just released a pair of limited brews that will help raise money for the International Committee of the Red Cross' Ukrainian relief efforts.

I stopped by the Chestnut Hill location to try them out.

Highlights: RESIST is a stout that packs a punch, with notes of espresso and vanilla.

Watch out: This beer rocks a 9.8 ABV.

This beer rocks a 9.8 ABV. Cost: $24.95 a bottle (750 ml).

Rye of the Tiger is a porter draft with welcoming notes of whiskey.

What's cool: The beer was aged in barrels from Dad's Hat Rye Whiskey, located in nearby Bristol.

The beer was aged in barrels from Dad's Hat Rye Whiskey, located in nearby Bristol. Cost: $8.25 a pour.

🍺 Thought bubble: I can't turn down a good stout, and RESIST did not disappoint!

The bottom line: The Delaware-based brewery, which also has a location in Center City, will donate $10 of each RESIST sale and $1 for each pour of Rye of the Tiger to the Red Cross, according to a brewery spokesperson.

What to watch: Iron Hill will release a third brew, American pilsner We All Beelong, on April 7.