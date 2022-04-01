Iron Hill is brewing up relief for Ukraine
Iron Hill Brewery just released a pair of limited brews that will help raise money for the International Committee of the Red Cross' Ukrainian relief efforts.
- I stopped by the Chestnut Hill location to try them out.
Highlights: RESIST is a stout that packs a punch, with notes of espresso and vanilla.
- Watch out: This beer rocks a 9.8 ABV.
- Cost: $24.95 a bottle (750 ml).
Rye of the Tiger is a porter draft with welcoming notes of whiskey.
- What's cool: The beer was aged in barrels from Dad's Hat Rye Whiskey, located in nearby Bristol.
- Cost: $8.25 a pour.
🍺 Thought bubble: I can't turn down a good stout, and RESIST did not disappoint!
The bottom line: The Delaware-based brewery, which also has a location in Center City, will donate $10 of each RESIST sale and $1 for each pour of Rye of the Tiger to the Red Cross, according to a brewery spokesperson.
What to watch: Iron Hill will release a third brew, American pilsner We All Beelong, on April 7.
- A portion of the proceeds will benefit the local chapter of the Pink Boots Society, which helps women and nonbinary individuals advance in the alcohol industry.
- Cost: $8.25 per pint, $14.50 for 16 punch four-packs.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.