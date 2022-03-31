New ice cream shop for dogs opening in Philadelphia

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Philadelphia dogs have something new to wag their tails about.

What's happening: Salty Paws, a new store that pegs itself as the city's first ice cream shop for dogs, is opening in Rittenhouse Square this weekend.

What to expect: Lactose-free and goat milk ice cream, with flavors ranging from cookie crumble to liver crunch, complete with a full toppings bar.

Dogs can dine in the store, or pet owners can grab a cup to go.

The shop will also sell bones, treats, baked goods, collars, leashes and toys, Karla Shanesy, the Philadelphia store's owner, tells Axios.

Plus: The ice cream is safe for cats too, Shanesy says. They'll have a full line of cat products for sale as well.

State of play: Franchise owner Suzanne Tretowicz first opened Salty Paws in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, back in 2018. The business has since launched seven other locations, including Pittsburgh and Annapolis, Maryland.

The Philadelphia location will be its ninth store.

What they're saying: "Philadelphia is such a dog-friendly city, and pet parents are always looking for fun activities to do," Shanesy says. "The store offers such a great interactive experience and is fun for all."

What's next: The store, located at 211 S. 17th St., is hosting a grand opening event on Saturday, during which customers can participate in giveaways and buy discounted products.

All ice cream toppings will be free for the day.