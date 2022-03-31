17 mins ago - Things to Do

New ice cream shop for dogs opening in Philadelphia

Alexa Mencia
Two side-by-side photographs of dogs eating ice cream at Salty Paws.
Photos courtesy of Salty Paws

Philadelphia dogs have something new to wag their tails about.

What's happening: Salty Paws, a new store that pegs itself as the city's first ice cream shop for dogs, is opening in Rittenhouse Square this weekend.

What to expect: Lactose-free and goat milk ice cream, with flavors ranging from cookie crumble to liver crunch, complete with a full toppings bar.

  • Dogs can dine in the store, or pet owners can grab a cup to go.
  • The shop will also sell bones, treats, baked goods, collars, leashes and toys, Karla Shanesy, the Philadelphia store's owner, tells Axios.

Plus: The ice cream is safe for cats too, Shanesy says. They'll have a full line of cat products for sale as well.

State of play: Franchise owner Suzanne Tretowicz first opened Salty Paws in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, back in 2018. The business has since launched seven other locations, including Pittsburgh and Annapolis, Maryland.

  • The Philadelphia location will be its ninth store.

What they're saying: "Philadelphia is such a dog-friendly city, and pet parents are always looking for fun activities to do," Shanesy says. "The store offers such a great interactive experience and is fun for all."

What's next: The store, located at 211 S. 17th St., is hosting a grand opening event on Saturday, during which customers can participate in giveaways and buy discounted products.

  • All ice cream toppings will be free for the day.
A photo of the exterior of the new Salty Paws store in Philadelphia.
The storefront of Salty Paws Rittenhouse on March 18, 2022. Photo: Alexa Mencia/Axios
