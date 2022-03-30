What $300K gets you in Philadelphia real estate
The median home sales price in Philadelphia is $242,000, as of February, so we wanted to see how much house you can get for slightly above that price point.
- Our Axios Local colleague Maxwell Millington went looking for homes that recently sold for around $300,000. Here are three that stood out.
5126 Chancellor St. — $305,000
- Specs: 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,500 square feet.
- Neighborhood: West Philadelphia.
- Features: Hardwood flooring, finished basement, central heat and A/C, recently remodeled.
- Asking price: $378,000.
- Sold for: $305,000.
- Listing agent: Jenna Zlotnicki.
See photos here.
2222 Gerritt St. — $295,000
- Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,064 square feet.
- Neighborhood: Point Breeze.
- Features: LED dimmable lighting, hardwood flooring, upper floor laundry room with front loader washer/dryer.
- Asking price: $299,000.
- Sold for: $295,000.
- Listing agent: Jennifer Grosskopf.
11 N 2nd St., Apt. 503 — $301,400
- Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 748 square feet.
- Neighborhood: Old City.
- Features: Custom fireplace, in-unit washer and dryer, common roof deck.
- Asking price: $324,000.
- Sold for: $301,400.
- Listing agent: Jill Seidman.
