What $300K gets you in Philadelphia real estate

The median home sales price in Philadelphia is $242,000, as of February, so we wanted to see how much house you can get for slightly above that price point.

Our Axios Local colleague Maxwell Millington went looking for homes that recently sold for around $300,000. Here are three that stood out.

Specs: 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,500 square feet.

Neighborhood: West Philadelphia.

West Philadelphia. Features: Hardwood flooring, finished basement, central heat and A/C, recently remodeled.

Hardwood flooring, finished basement, central heat and A/C, recently remodeled. Asking price: $378,000.

$378,000. Sold for: $305,000.

$305,000. Listing agent: Jenna Zlotnicki.

See photos here.

Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,064 square feet.

Neighborhood: Point Breeze.

Point Breeze. Features: LED dimmable lighting, hardwood flooring, upper floor laundry room with front loader washer/dryer.

LED dimmable lighting, hardwood flooring, upper floor laundry room with front loader washer/dryer. Asking price: $299,000.

$299,000. Sold for: $295,000.

$295,000. Listing agent: Jennifer Grosskopf.

2222 Gerritt St. Photo courtesy of Jennifer Grosskopf

Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 748 square feet.

Neighborhood: Old City.

Old City. Features: Custom fireplace, in-unit washer and dryer, common roof deck.

Custom fireplace, in-unit washer and dryer, common roof deck. Asking price: $324,000.

$324,000. Sold for: $301,400.

$301,400. Listing agent: Jill Seidman.

11 N 2nd St., Apt. 503. Photo courtesy of Jill Seidman

