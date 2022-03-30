1 hour ago - Real Estate

What $300K gets you in Philadelphia real estate

Maxwell Millington
Outside of apartment building in Philadelphia, PA.
2222 Gerritt St. Photo courtesy of Jennifer Grosskopf

The median home sales price in Philadelphia is $242,000, as of February, so we wanted to see how much house you can get for slightly above that price point.

  • Our Axios Local colleague Maxwell Millington went looking for homes that recently sold for around $300,000. Here are three that stood out.
5126 Chancellor St. — $305,000
  • Specs: 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,500 square feet.
  • Neighborhood: West Philadelphia.
  • Features: Hardwood flooring, finished basement, central heat and A/C, recently remodeled.
  • Asking price: $378,000.
  • Sold for: $305,000.
  • Listing agent: Jenna Zlotnicki.

See photos here.

2222 Gerritt St. — $295,000
  • Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,064 square feet.
  • Neighborhood: Point Breeze.
  • Features: LED dimmable lighting, hardwood flooring, upper floor laundry room with front loader washer/dryer.
  • Asking price: $299,000.
  • Sold for: $295,000.
  • Listing agent: Jennifer Grosskopf.
Outside of apartment building located at 2222 Gerritt St, Philadelphia, PA
2222 Gerritt St. Photo courtesy of Jennifer Grosskopf
Living room inside apartment at 2222 Gerritt St, Philadelphia, PA
2222 Gerritt St. Photo courtesy of Jennifer Grosskopf
Kitchen at 2222 Gerritt St, Philadelphia, PA
2222 Gerritt St. Photo courtesy of Jennifer Grosskopf
11 N 2nd St., Apt. 503 — $301,400
  • Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 748 square feet.
  • Neighborhood: Old City.
  • Features: Custom fireplace, in-unit washer and dryer, common roof deck.
  • Asking price: $324,000.
  • Sold for: $301,400.
  • Listing agent: Jill Seidman.
Outside of apartment building at 11 N 2nd St APT 503, Philadelphia, PA
11 N 2nd St., Apt. 503. Photo courtesy of Jill Seidman
Living room at 11 N 2nd St APT 503, Philadelphia, PA
11 N 2nd St., Apt. 503. Photo courtesy of Jill Seidman
Kitchen area at 11 N 2nd St APT 503, Philadelphia, PA
11 N 2nd St., Apt. 503. Photo courtesy of Jill Seidman
