BBQ master and "Chefsoul" Keith Taylor shares cooking tips
Chef Keith Taylor knows that making good barbecue takes time — and family recipes don't hurt either.
State of play: Taylor, also known as "Chefsoul," is the owner and chef of Zachary's BBQ Catering in Bridesburg.
- He also runs a pair of restaurants in Allentown and Harrisburg, as well as a culinary consulting company, among other ventures.
Axios asked Taylor a few questions for our culinary advice series, Chef's Table:
🍳 Must-have tool in your home kitchen: Cast-iron pans are the kings of my kitchen! And I have two that are at least 100 years old from my grandmother's kitchen, where she first taught me the proper care and use for them.
🛒 Go-to grocery store: Wegmans, but I am a sucker for a good farmers market.
🌿 Most overlooked spice: Allspice berries. They mean so much to so many things and are key to poaching, as well as some great apple-based desserts.
🐂 Favorite home-cooked meal: Caribbean-style oxtails. Although my wife will sell me out and tell you that a fried pork chop, two slices of bread and some hot sauce could easily tame this chef.
🍽️ Last restaurant you went to and your order: Zahra in Allentown. Chicken shawarma and their incredible stuffed grape leaves.
🔥 Quick tip for at-home cooks: Turn up the heat!
- When you're trying to create great meals at home, most home stoves and cooktops just do not deliver enough firepower to pan-sear meat, fish or fowl. Let it get hot and do not overcrowd the pan.
💥 How to unplug: I am a Marvel Comics geek. So any graphic novels, new and old stories, collectibles, cons, animation and films are mixed with my time with my youngest crumbsnatchers.
