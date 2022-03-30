BBQ master and "Chefsoul" Keith Taylor shares cooking tips

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Chef Keith Taylor knows that making good barbecue takes time — and family recipes don't hurt either.

State of play: Taylor, also known as "Chefsoul," is the owner and chef of Zachary's BBQ Catering in Bridesburg.

He also runs a pair of restaurants in Allentown and Harrisburg, as well as a culinary consulting company, among other ventures.

Axios asked Taylor a few questions for our culinary advice series, Chef's Table:

🍳 Must-have tool in your home kitchen: Cast-iron pans are the kings of my kitchen! And I have two that are at least 100 years old from my grandmother's kitchen, where she first taught me the proper care and use for them.

🛒 Go-to grocery store: Wegmans, but I am a sucker for a good farmers market.

🌿 Most overlooked spice: Allspice berries. They mean so much to so many things and are key to poaching, as well as some great apple-based desserts.

🐂 Favorite home-cooked meal: Caribbean-style oxtails. Although my wife will sell me out and tell you that a fried pork chop, two slices of bread and some hot sauce could easily tame this chef.

🍽️ Last restaurant you went to and your order: Zahra in Allentown. Chicken shawarma and their incredible stuffed grape leaves.

🔥 Quick tip for at-home cooks: Turn up the heat!

When you're trying to create great meals at home, most home stoves and cooktops just do not deliver enough firepower to pan-sear meat, fish or fowl. Let it get hot and do not overcrowd the pan.

💥 How to unplug: I am a Marvel Comics geek. So any graphic novels, new and old stories, collectibles, cons, animation and films are mixed with my time with my youngest crumbsnatchers.