Philadelphia launches new violence prevention hotline

Philadelphia just launched a new hotline that aims to streamline access to violence prevention services and resources.

Why it matters: The city is grappling with a gun violence crisis that disproportionately affects young Black men.

A total of 120 murders have been recorded as of Monday, up 3% compared to the same time last year, according to the police department's online database.

Killings reached 561 in 2021 — the highest total ever recorded in the city.

Details: The 211 hotline is staffed with a half dozen "resource navigators," who can route people to existing programs, nonprofits and resources in real time, 24 hours a day via phone call, text or email, city officials announced Monday.

The $1.4 million program is funded by the city and run in partnership with the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey and 211 Southeastern Pennsylvania.

It was added to the United Way's existing 211 hotline, which offers access to social services information, among other things.

Between the lines: Resource navigators will be Philadelphians who are trained in trauma-informed care, said Erica Atwood, senior director for the city’s Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice and Public Safety.

The hotline can help people with a range of issues, including conflict resolution, peer counseling, job programs, behavioral health support and after-school programming.

What they're saying: The hotline will allow people seeking help to avoid interacting with police, Mayor Jim Kenney said during a news conference this week.

It could also cut down on non-emergency calls to 911, too, he added.

"The only thing not getting better at the moment is our gun violence, and we need to get our arms around that. And with a full complement of everyone working together in every department, I am hopeful and confident we can get these numbers down," the mayor said.

Zoom in: The hotline could particularly help at-risk youth, who are more likely to seek out help via their phones, said Eugene Thomas, head of the anti-violence nonprofit Powercircle Youth, at the news conference.

The hotline also could reduce retaliation shootings, he said.

"When you are going through something and you are seeking help, help seems like miles away," he said. "This is definitely a step forward on evolving."

What's ahead: The program will expand to 11 resource managers and include multiple languages, such as Spanish.