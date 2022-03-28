3 top walking trails in Philadelphia
Spring is here, which means we're ready to get our steps in. Here are few walking trails to add to your rotation.
Schuylkill River Trail
Make your way along this sprawling route on foot or on bike.
- Surface: Asphalt, concrete.
- Length: 24.6 miles.
- Parking: Available near multiple trail access points.
Boxer's Trail
Soak up the city's boxing culture along pathways overlooking the Schuylkill River.
- Surface: Wooded and paved.
- Length: 4.3 miles.
- Parking: Available in the lot at the Sedgley Woods Disc Golf course.
Delaware River Trail
Enjoy waterfront views on this route offering access to parks and recreational areas.
- Surface: Asphalt, brick.
- Length: 2.1 miles.
- Parking: Available across from Pier 68 and at Penn's Landing.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.