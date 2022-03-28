1 hour ago - Things to Do

3 top walking trails in Philadelphia

Sami Sparber
Schuylkill River Trail
Photo courtesy of AllTrails

Spring is here, which means we're ready to get our steps in. Here are few walking trails to add to your rotation.

Schuylkill River Trail

Make your way along this sprawling route on foot or on bike.

  • Surface: Asphalt, concrete.
  • Length: 24.6 miles.
  • Parking: Available near multiple trail access points.
Boxer's Trail

Soak up the city's boxing culture along pathways overlooking the Schuylkill River.

  • Surface: Wooded and paved.
  • Length: 4.3 miles.
  • Parking: Available in the lot at the Sedgley Woods Disc Golf course.
Boxer's Trail
Photo courtesy of AllTrails
Delaware River Trail

Enjoy waterfront views on this route offering access to parks and recreational areas.

  • Surface: Asphalt, brick.
  • Length: 2.1 miles.
  • Parking: Available across from Pier 68 and at Penn's Landing.
