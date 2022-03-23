Philadelphia region sees "unprecedented" drop in housing inventory

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Housing inventory continues to plummet in the Philadelphia region.

Driving the news: The region's inventory fell to 13,270 listings last month, a nearly 41% drop compared to February 2020, according to a recent Zillow report.

Meanwhile, the amount of months of home supply in the region sits at a decade low.

There's currently less than one month's supply (0.9), down from more than seven months in 2013, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Yes, but: Philadelphia stands alone in the region with more than a month's supply of housing inventory (1.7).

Zoom in: Listings now spend a median of 13 days on the market before going under contract, according to Zillow data from last month. That's down from 36 days in 2020.

Typical home prices in the region have climbed to more than $318,000, a rise of nearly 27% since February 2020, according to Zillow, which uses its own home value index.

Of note: Renters aren't seeing any relief either.

Average rents ($1,742) were 11.7% higher in February compared to the same period last year, according to Zillow.

The big picture: Listings are dramatically down over the past decade, according to data from Bright MLS, a multiple listing service.

In February, the agency tallied 6,737 listings within 11 counties in the Philadelphia region, down from 40,163 in February 2012.

Metro-area home listings included in the Bright MLS report were down 34% in February, compared to the same time in 2021.

What they're saying: Drexel University economist Kevin Gillen called the region's extremely low levels of housing inventory "unexpected, unprecedented and unsustainable."