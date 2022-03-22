Pennsylvania state troopers killed on I-95 in Philadelphia identified
A pair of Pennsylvania state troopers were struck and killed by a driver while helping a man walking on I-95 in South Philadelphia early Monday. The man was also killed.
Driving the news: State Police Capt. James Kemm identified the two troopers killed in the crash, 33-year-old Martin Mack III and 29-year-old Branden Sisca, during a news conference.
- Police didn't identify the civilian killed as they continue to reach his next of kin.
- State Police said they're investigating whether the driver was under the influence.
What they're saying: "This is a very sad day for Pennsylvania," Gov. Tom Wolf said.
- Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the State Police, said the troopers braved traffic along the busy interstate and "made the ultimate sacrifice this morning while assisting a citizen in need."
Details: Mack and Sisca were dispatched to the southbound lanes of I-95 near the stadiums to assist a man walking on the highway, Kemm said.
- As the troopers were attempting to place the man in custody, a driver traveling at high speeds struck all three of them. The troopers were thrown into the northbound lanes of I-95, authorities said.
- The driver then struck a Jersey barrier, continued along I-95 and stopped in the right shoulder.
- When officers arrived, they found witnesses attempting to perform CPR on the troopers, who were later pronounced dead at the scene, Kemm said.
Zoom in: Mack joined the State Police in November 2014, and Sisca in February 2021. Both were assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia.
- Sisca also worked as the volunteer fire chief of the Trappe Fire Company in Montgomery County.
What to watch: State flags will fly at half-staff on state-owned buildings in honor of the fallen troopers through Friday, per Gov. Wolf's order.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.