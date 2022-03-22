Pennsylvania state troopers killed on I-95 in Philadelphia identified

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A pair of Pennsylvania state troopers were struck and killed by a driver while helping a man walking on I-95 in South Philadelphia early Monday. The man was also killed.

Driving the news: State Police Capt. James Kemm identified the two troopers killed in the crash, 33-year-old Martin Mack III and 29-year-old Branden Sisca, during a news conference.

Police didn't identify the civilian killed as they continue to reach his next of kin.

State Police said they're investigating whether the driver was under the influence.

What they're saying: "This is a very sad day for Pennsylvania," Gov. Tom Wolf said.

Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the State Police, said the troopers braved traffic along the busy interstate and "made the ultimate sacrifice this morning while assisting a citizen in need."

Details: Mack and Sisca were dispatched to the southbound lanes of I-95 near the stadiums to assist a man walking on the highway, Kemm said.

As the troopers were attempting to place the man in custody, a driver traveling at high speeds struck all three of them. The troopers were thrown into the northbound lanes of I-95, authorities said.

The driver then struck a Jersey barrier, continued along I-95 and stopped in the right shoulder.

When officers arrived, they found witnesses attempting to perform CPR on the troopers, who were later pronounced dead at the scene, Kemm said.

Zoom in: Mack joined the State Police in November 2014, and Sisca in February 2021. Both were assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia.

Sisca also worked as the volunteer fire chief of the Trappe Fire Company in Montgomery County.

What to watch: State flags will fly at half-staff on state-owned buildings in honor of the fallen troopers through Friday, per Gov. Wolf's order.