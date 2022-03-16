Philadelphia's street cleaning program returns in April

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Philly's street sweeping program will move to 14 new areas, starting April 4.

What's happening: Some of the neighborhoods with the highest concentration of litter will have their streets cleaned as part of the pilot program, which runs through Nov. 30.

The program will target sections of Frankford, Point Breeze, Kensington, Strawberry Mansion, Port Richmond and Nicetown, among others.

Flashback: The Kenney administration began the pilot program in 2019 in six neighborhoods.

The pandemic derailed the program in 2020, but the city revived it last year with new investments.

How it works: Street cleaning will take place between 9am-3pm Monday through Thursday.

Crews will use gas-powered leaf blowers to remove debris, along with mechanical brooms.

Be smart: No parking requirements will be enforced on street cleaning days in six of the 14 areas initially, including North Central, South and West.