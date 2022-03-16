1 hour ago - News

Screen Time: Feminista Jones talks tech and how to unplug

Mike D'Onofrio
Photo illustration of a grid of smartphone screens, the center one showing an image of Feminista Jones.
Photo Illustration: Axios Visuals. Photo: Feminista Jones

Feminista Jones went from social worker to powerhouse community activist.

Axios chatted with Jones about how she uses technology for work and for fun as part of our recurring Screen Time series. Read on for her picks:

📱 Device of choice: iPhone 13 Pro Max.

👇🏾 First tap of the day: Banking and investment apps. I like to make sure my money is doing exactly what it's supposed to be doing and there isn't any unusual activity.

🎧 Podcast queue: "Last Podcast on the Left," "Today In True Crime," NPR's "Up First," "It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders" and "The NPR Politics Podcast" — but only when Ayesha Rascoe is on.

💬 Most-used non-work app: WhatsApp. Most of my group chats are there, and it's how I prefer to chat with my Android friends.

⏯ Currently streaming: I just finished binge-watching "All Rise," which was a fantastic show.

🎵 On rotation: My top streamed artist is Prince, by leaps and bounds, followed by Stevie Wonder, Mary J. Blige and A Tribe Called Quest.

📚 Reading list: I am currently in grad school, so all of my reading is essentially academic texts — Cheikh Anta Diop, Molefi Asante, Audre Lorde, and Angela Davis.

📴 How you unplug: I unplug by leaving my phone at home or in my car. I turned all my notifications off a few months ago, and it has been amazing. I check my phone when I want to.

  • Does it mean I miss out on things? Yes. Absolutely, and I love it.
  • As frustrating as it is, I'm pushing back against the demands of modern digital interconnectedness and reclaiming my space, time, energy and humanity.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more