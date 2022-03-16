Screen Time: Feminista Jones talks tech and how to unplug

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Feminista Jones went from social worker to powerhouse community activist.

Jones' books, lectures and podcast focus on Black American culture, critical race theory, intersectionality and women's health — to name a few.

She reaches more than 170,000 followers on Twitter and was named one of Philadelphia Magazine's most influential people in 2020.

Axios chatted with Jones about how she uses technology for work and for fun as part of our recurring Screen Time series. Read on for her picks:

📱 Device of choice: iPhone 13 Pro Max.

👇🏾 First tap of the day: Banking and investment apps. I like to make sure my money is doing exactly what it's supposed to be doing and there isn't any unusual activity.

🎧 Podcast queue: "Last Podcast on the Left," "Today In True Crime," NPR's "Up First," "It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders" and "The NPR Politics Podcast" — but only when Ayesha Rascoe is on.

💬 Most-used non-work app: WhatsApp. Most of my group chats are there, and it's how I prefer to chat with my Android friends.

⏯ Currently streaming: I just finished binge-watching "All Rise," which was a fantastic show.

🎵 On rotation: My top streamed artist is Prince, by leaps and bounds, followed by Stevie Wonder, Mary J. Blige and A Tribe Called Quest.

📚 Reading list: I am currently in grad school, so all of my reading is essentially academic texts — Cheikh Anta Diop, Molefi Asante, Audre Lorde, and Angela Davis.

📴 How you unplug: I unplug by leaving my phone at home or in my car. I turned all my notifications off a few months ago, and it has been amazing. I check my phone when I want to.