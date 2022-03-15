Philadelphians call on Congress to make new federal holiday honoring Harriet Tubman

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The owner of Harriett's Bookshop in Philadelphia is on a mission to make Harriet Tubman Day the nation's 12th federal holiday — and the first one commemorating a woman.

What's happening: Jeannine Cook, who owns the Fishtown book store named after Tubman, is spearheading a letter-writing campaign asking Congress to support a proposal honoring the abolitionist with a national holiday.

Flashback: Cook has collected more than 9,750 signatures and spoken to local members of Congress about the effort over the past year.

Rep. Brendan Boyle, a Democratic from Philadelphia who has communicated with Cook and others, put forward a proposal in the U.S. House last week to create a federal holiday in honor of Tubman.

What they're saying: "Our federal holidays must be a mirror of the American experience while at the same time reflecting our country's history and diversity," Boyle said in a statement.

Cook told Axios that Tubman is "one of those familiar people in history who didn't get their due when they were here."

She said the holiday would help the nation reckon with its history of slavery.

"We don't need another parade. We don't need another party. What we need is substantial change," she said.

What's next: Cook is calling for photos of letters sent to Congress on the matter.