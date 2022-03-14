Philadelphia startups score kudos from Forbes

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Several startups in the Philadelphia region were listed among America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes.

Driving the news: A total of 500 companies made the 2022 list of businesses with at least 50 employees that were founded between 2012-19.

Piano, a Philadelphia-based analytics and subscription services company, was the region's highest-ranked business on the list, securing the No. 41 spot.

Other regional businesses that made the list include:

No. 90: dbt Labs, a Philadelphia-based data engineering and analytics company.

dbt Labs, a Philadelphia-based data engineering and analytics company. No. 199: Gopuff, a Philly-based goods and food delivery service business.

Gopuff, a Philly-based goods and food delivery service business. No. 308: Guru, a Philadelphia-based business products and software company.

Guru, a Philadelphia-based business products and software company. No. 367: Braeburn, a biotech and agricultural company based in Plymouth Meeting.

Braeburn, a biotech and agricultural company based in Plymouth Meeting. No. 497: Tmunity Therapeutics, a Philly-based health care company.

Between the lines: Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to rank businesses on employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth.