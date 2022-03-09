Philadelphia officer who fatally shot 12-year-old boy will be fired

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Philadelphia police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Thomas "TJ" Siderio Jr. in the back last week will be fired.

Driving the news: Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw called the officer's actions excessive during a press conference Tuesday, saying that the cop violated the department's use-of-force policy.

The earliest the officer can be suspended for 30 days with intent to dismiss is Friday.

"I won't say it was a difficult decision," Outlaw said, adding that the fatal shooting was not reflective of the department or its values.

The big picture: Outlaw's move comes days after Thomas Siderio Sr., TJ's father, filed a lawsuit in Common Pleas Court against the four officers involved in the shooting, his lawyer J. Conor Corcoran confirmed to Axios.

"The Philadelphia police murdered his 12-year-old boy in cold blood," Corcoran said.

Of note: Outlaw has declined to identify the officers due to concerns about potential threats to those involved.

Flashback: On March 1 around 7:20pm, four plainclothes officers were in an unmarked car on a firearms investigation around 18th and Johnston streets in South Philadelphia when they saw Siderio and a 17-year-old, who was wanted for questioning in the probe.

Police drove toward the pair and activated their car's emergency lights when they say they heard gunfire.

A window of the unmarked police car shattered, injuring an officer with shards of broken glass. Siderio and the teen fled, and two officers gave chase, firing their weapons a total of four times, Outlaw said.

Siderio was shot once in the back and later died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Catch up fast: Police do not have body camera footage of the shooting from the officers involved.

Police have recovered a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun with a laser, which was reported stolen.

Outlaw said yesterday that police believe Siderio shot the bullet that hit the police car.

The three other officers involved in the fatal shooting have been placed on administrative duty.

What's next: A viewing for Siderio, who was in seventh grade at Sharswood Elementary, will be held Wednesday and Thursday at Lighthouse Baptist Church.

A burial will take place at Fernwood Cemetery on Thursday.

What to watch: The Philadelphia Police Department and District Attorney's Office are conducting dual investigations into the fatal shooting.

District Attorney Larry Krasner has yet to determine whether to file criminal charges against the officer.

"The death of a child is always a tragedy, and in this instance, a factually complex and deeply troubling one based on preliminary investigative information," Krasner said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 hasn't commented on whether it would support the soon-to-be fired officer, a union spokesperson told Axios.

Meanwhile, police are reviewing policies, training, tactics and more following the fatal shooting, Outlaw said.