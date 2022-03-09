Philadelphia officer who fatally shot 12-year-old boy will be fired
The Philadelphia police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Thomas "TJ" Siderio Jr. in the back last week will be fired.
Driving the news: Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw called the officer's actions excessive during a press conference Tuesday, saying that the cop violated the department's use-of-force policy.
- The earliest the officer can be suspended for 30 days with intent to dismiss is Friday.
- "I won't say it was a difficult decision," Outlaw said, adding that the fatal shooting was not reflective of the department or its values.
The big picture: Outlaw's move comes days after Thomas Siderio Sr., TJ's father, filed a lawsuit in Common Pleas Court against the four officers involved in the shooting, his lawyer J. Conor Corcoran confirmed to Axios.
- "The Philadelphia police murdered his 12-year-old boy in cold blood," Corcoran said.
Of note: Outlaw has declined to identify the officers due to concerns about potential threats to those involved.
Flashback: On March 1 around 7:20pm, four plainclothes officers were in an unmarked car on a firearms investigation around 18th and Johnston streets in South Philadelphia when they saw Siderio and a 17-year-old, who was wanted for questioning in the probe.
- Police drove toward the pair and activated their car's emergency lights when they say they heard gunfire.
- A window of the unmarked police car shattered, injuring an officer with shards of broken glass. Siderio and the teen fled, and two officers gave chase, firing their weapons a total of four times, Outlaw said.
- Siderio was shot once in the back and later died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Catch up fast: Police do not have body camera footage of the shooting from the officers involved.
- Police have recovered a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun with a laser, which was reported stolen.
- Outlaw said yesterday that police believe Siderio shot the bullet that hit the police car.
- The three other officers involved in the fatal shooting have been placed on administrative duty.
What's next: A viewing for Siderio, who was in seventh grade at Sharswood Elementary, will be held Wednesday and Thursday at Lighthouse Baptist Church.
- A burial will take place at Fernwood Cemetery on Thursday.
What to watch: The Philadelphia Police Department and District Attorney's Office are conducting dual investigations into the fatal shooting.
- District Attorney Larry Krasner has yet to determine whether to file criminal charges against the officer.
- "The death of a child is always a tragedy, and in this instance, a factually complex and deeply troubling one based on preliminary investigative information," Krasner said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 hasn't commented on whether it would support the soon-to-be fired officer, a union spokesperson told Axios.
Meanwhile, police are reviewing policies, training, tactics and more following the fatal shooting, Outlaw said.
