3 cool Airbnbs within driving distance of Philadelphia
Whether you're looking for a luxe stay in the city or a mountain cabin, here are three beautiful Airbnb escapes, all within driving distance of Philadelphia.
1. Luxe Old City apartment
The building dates back to the 1800s, and this stunning apartment has been tastefully renovated. If you want to play tourist, it's walking distance to the Liberty Bell and other attractions.
- Location: Old City/Philly.
- Features: Beautiful interior design, charming streetscape, walkable location.
- Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.
- Cost: $558+ per night.
2. Modern log cabin near Lake Harmony
Go skiing at Big Boulder or Jack Frost, spend some time on Lake Harmony, or enjoy time off the grid in this gorgeous cabin.
- Location: Lake Harmony/Poconos.
- Features: Fire pit, updated interior, close to slopes and lake.
- Space: 7 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
- Cost: $307+ per night.
3. Bear den chalet
This cabin has everything you want out of a classic mountain house: bunk beds, a hot tub, cozy fireplace, fire pit and a pool table.
- Location: Coolbaugh Township/Poconos.
- Features: Pocono Farms Country Club amenities (extra fee), beautifully designed, convenient location.
- Space: 12 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
- Cost: $373+ per night.
