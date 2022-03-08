1 hour ago - Things to Do

3 cool Airbnbs within driving distance of Philadelphia

Brianna Crane
airbnbs near philly
Luxe Old City apartment; Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

Whether you're looking for a luxe stay in the city or a mountain cabin, here are three beautiful Airbnb escapes, all within driving distance of Philadelphia.

1. Luxe Old City apartment

The building dates back to the 1800s, and this stunning apartment has been tastefully renovated. If you want to play tourist, it's walking distance to the Liberty Bell and other attractions.

  • Location: Old City/Philly.
  • Features: Beautiful interior design, charming streetscape, walkable location.
  • Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.
  • Cost: $558+ per night.
Luxe Old City apartment
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Luxe Old City apartment interior
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
2. Modern log cabin near Lake Harmony

Go skiing at Big Boulder or Jack Frost, spend some time on Lake Harmony, or enjoy time off the grid in this gorgeous cabin.

  • Location: Lake Harmony/Poconos.
  • Features: Fire pit, updated interior, close to slopes and lake.
  • Space: 7 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
  • Cost: $307+ per night.
Modern Log Cabin near Lake Harmony outside
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Modern Log Cabin near Lake Harmony living room
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
3. Bear den chalet

This cabin has everything you want out of a classic mountain house: bunk beds, a hot tub, cozy fireplace, fire pit and a pool table.

  • Location: Coolbaugh Township/Poconos.
  • Features: Pocono Farms Country Club amenities (extra fee), beautifully designed, convenient location.
  • Space: 12 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
  • Cost: $373+ per night.
Bear den chalet
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Bear den chalet interior
Photo: HomeSpot Media, courtesy of Airbnb
