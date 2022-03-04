Chef's Table with bakers Rhonda Saltzman and Mercedes Brooks

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Rhonda Saltzman and Mercedes Brooks are sister bakers.

The pair make up the family-owned Second Daughter Baking Co. and recently got a nod as James Beard Award semifinalists for Outstanding Baker.

State of play: The sisters run the bakery out of the BOK Building with no public storefront, operating exclusively on a pre-order basis.

We asked Saltzman and Brooks questions for our culinary advice series, called Chef's Table.

⚖️ Must-have tool in your home kitchen?: A digital gram scale is one of the best tools any home baker can possess.

Working with exact weight measurements is key when baking because of the inconsistencies with volume measurements.

🥩 Favorite home-cooked meal?: Braised brisket. There is something nostalgic about brisket that warms our hearts.

🍽 Last restaurant you went to and your order?: Penang Malaysian Cuisine in Chinatown.

We love their roti chani and nasi lemak. The food there is flavorful, authentic, and the staff there are extremely kind.

🛒 Go-to grocery store?: Reading Terminal Market.

It is within walking distance of our apartment and filled with history and culture. We love to be able to support other family-run local shops.

🌿 Most underutilized or overlooked ingredient?: Nigella seeds.

We use it a lot at home either to mix in with vegetables, fish and even top pastries with. While they are small they pack a robust flavor.

☝🏾 Quick tip for at-home bakers?: We understand baking at home can be perceived as intimidating, but just push through the recipe and method.

There are tons of instructional videos out there to help along the way. You can do it!

🔌 How do you unplug?: Turning off our phones/devices and just engaging in conversation or taking alone time.