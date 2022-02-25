Police retirements are on the rise

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Police retirements continued to trend upward in 2021 as hundreds of vacancies persist in the department.

Driving the news: Retirements were up more than 11% last year compared to 2020, according to the city.

Of the 166 police retirees last year, 57 retired outright and 109 entered the city’s Deferred Retirement Option Plan (DROP), which puts them on track to retire in four years.

At least 21 officers have already entered DROP this year.

The big picture: Police departments across the country have been struggling to attract recruits years after the racial justice protests against police brutality and systemic racism in 2020.

Driving the recruitment crisis is a series of issues, including the public image of law enforcement and the hiring process itself, according to a 2019 survey from the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

By the numbers: Police retirements in Philadelphia have been on the rise for years.

2017: 90 — 16 retirements; 74 entered DROP.

2018: 105 — 18; 87.

2019: 119 — 40; 79.

2020: 149 — 32; 117.

What they're saying: Police Sergeant. Eric Gripp tells Axios the department "continually evaluates deployment and assignments to address vacancies generated by retirements."

Hurdles for potential recruits include physical fitness and reading comprehension tests, plus a relatively new residency requirement for rookie cops, officials have said.

"We're doing what we can to not only rebrand ourselves but to reach people where they are," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a news conference late last year.

John McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, did not return requests for comment.

Zoom in: The police department has hundreds of vacancies, and 15% of its force is not available for patrol, according to the department.

The current size of the force is 5,910 officers, but the department is budgeted for 6,380 spots.

A total of 890 officers are not available, of which 580 are listed as "no duty" and 106 for "limited duty," Gripp says.

The department also is dealing with officers who are potentially abusing a state disability benefit around workplace injuries, which Outlaw has vowed to investigate.

What's next: A class of 41 recruits is expected to graduate from the academy in April, which hasn't happened since late 2020 due to concerns around the pandemic.