Center City housing rebounding from pandemic lows

Center City's residential housing market saw gains last year, but long-term issues continue to hamper the city's growth.

That's what the Center City District shared in its annual housing report, released this week.

Here are some of the top takeaways:

Building bonanza: New housing units proposed or under active construction in Greater Center City soared to 17,279 by the end of 2021, up from 5,352 in 2020 and 3,982 in 2019.

Greater Center City accounted for 50% of the total new units proposed or under construction last year.

Residential building permits issued in the city increased to 2,672 by the end of 2021, up from 1,482 in 2020 and 1,320 in 2019.

Of note: Greater Center City extends from Girard Avenue to Tasker Street and stretches from river to river.

Apartments galore: Apartments dominated the new housing supply in Greater Center City last year, accounting for 95% of all newly built units (1,689).

While no condominiums were added in Center City in 2020 or 2021, at least a pair of major projects are on track to be completed this year.

Mostly white, young residents: Greater Center City is made up of mostly white residents (62%), compared to 15% Black, 11% Asian and 7% Hispanic or Latino residents, which is out of line with the city's overall population demographics.

Young adults aged 20-34 make up 38% of Greater Center City's population, compared to 26% citywide.

Rising housing prices, rents: Home sales in the Greater Center City area increased 44% between 2019 and 2021, compared to 14% citywide.

Rents increased 13.6% between the fourth quarter of 2020 to the same time in 2021 in "Core Center City," located between Vine and Pine Streets, compared to 10.6% citywide.

Average monthly rent in Greater Center City is now $1,786, up from $1,500 in 2014.

Struggles: While the report said Philadelphia remains "very affordable" for both owners and renters, that affordability is challenged by low incomes, and high numbers of households that devote more than 30% of their income to housing, among other issues.

The city has only recovered 53% of jobs lost between February and April 2020, compared to 84% nationally, according to the report.

The bottom line: "Fundamentally, the greatest impact on affordability will come from rising incomes and good-paying jobs," the report said.