Screen Time with The GREEN Program CEO Melissa Lee

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Melissa Lee knows there is a place for learning — and sometimes that place is halfway around the world.

State of play: Lee is the founder and CEO of the The GREEN Program, a Philly-based travel company offering students short-term learning experiences across the globe.

The programs focus on sustainability and environmentalism.

Axios asked Lee to open up about how she uses her phone for work and for fun as part of our recurring Screen Time series. Read on for her picks:

📱 Device of choice: Google Pixel.

👇🏼 First tap of the day: YouTube or Spotify for a guided morning medication.

🎧 Podcast queue: "Wisdom From The Top with Guy Raz" and "Female Startup Club."

📸 Most-used non-work app: Spotify and Instagram.

⏯ Currently streaming: "Midnight Asia" and "Euphoria."

🎵 On rotation: Quincy Mumford, Fugees, Leon Bridges.

📚 Reading list: "Collapse: How Societies Choose to Fail or Succeed" by Jared Diamond and "Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning" by Cathy Park Hong.

🥾 How you unplug: A good hike or camping getaway with my husband and pup, Misha.

☝🏼Quick tip for college students: Put in the work. Dare to be different. Make time to reconnect with nature. Keep exploring.