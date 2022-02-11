13 mins ago - Things to Do

4 cool Valentine's Day date ideas in Philadelphia

Brianna Crane
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine. Here are a few ideas to get you started.

1. Have a cozy brunch or dinner at Wm. Mulherin's Sons.

Reservations on Valentine's Day are dwindling, but there are still plenty of slots available throughout the weekend.

  • Best for: Those looking for a romantic dinner spot.

2. Tap into your artsy side with a trip to the Neon Museum of Philadelphia.

If you're looking for an out-of-the-box, affordable experience for Valentine's Day, the Neon Museum should do the trick.

3. Take a day trip to a neighboring vineyard.

Head to your favorite vineyard, or try something new to you. Eater has a guide if you need ideas.

  • Best for: Wine lovers.

4. Book a couples' night massage at the Four Seasons.

Nothing says romance like a relaxing 60-minute massage, fluffy robes, a private swim and champagne and roses.

  • Best for: Couples looking to splurge.
  • Call 215-419-5050 to book.
