4 cool Valentine's Day date ideas in Philadelphia
If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine. Here are a few ideas to get you started.
1. Have a cozy brunch or dinner at Wm. Mulherin's Sons.
Reservations on Valentine's Day are dwindling, but there are still plenty of slots available throughout the weekend.
- Best for: Those looking for a romantic dinner spot.
2. Tap into your artsy side with a trip to the Neon Museum of Philadelphia.
If you're looking for an out-of-the-box, affordable experience for Valentine's Day, the Neon Museum should do the trick.
- Best for: Artsy folks.
- Admission is $10.
3. Take a day trip to a neighboring vineyard.
Head to your favorite vineyard, or try something new to you. Eater has a guide if you need ideas.
- Best for: Wine lovers.
4. Book a couples' night massage at the Four Seasons.
Nothing says romance like a relaxing 60-minute massage, fluffy robes, a private swim and champagne and roses.
- Best for: Couples looking to splurge.
- Call 215-419-5050 to book.
