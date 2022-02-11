4 cool Valentine's Day date ideas in Philadelphia

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine. Here are a few ideas to get you started.

1. Have a cozy brunch or dinner at Wm. Mulherin's Sons.

Reservations on Valentine's Day are dwindling, but there are still plenty of slots available throughout the weekend.

Best for: Those looking for a romantic dinner spot.

2. Tap into your artsy side with a trip to the Neon Museum of Philadelphia.

If you're looking for an out-of-the-box, affordable experience for Valentine's Day, the Neon Museum should do the trick.

Best for: Artsy folks.

Admission is $10.

3. Take a day trip to a neighboring vineyard.

Head to your favorite vineyard, or try something new to you. Eater has a guide if you need ideas.

Best for: Wine lovers.

4. Book a couples' night massage at the Four Seasons.

Nothing says romance like a relaxing 60-minute massage, fluffy robes, a private swim and champagne and roses.