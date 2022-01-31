Starbucks employees at 2 Philadelphia stores seek to unionize

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Starbucks employees at a pair of Philadelphia stores have filed petitions seeking to unionize — and more could follow.

Why it matters: Only two of Starbucks' roughly 9,000 company-owned stores in the U.S. have unionized.

Two stores in the Buffalo, New York, area voted to unionize in December, and several others across the country have begun filing petitions.

The Philadelphia stores are believed to be the first company-owned stores in Pennsylvania to file union petitions, said Alex Riccio, a Workers United staff organizer working on the campaign.

Of note: Some Starbucks locations that are owned and operated by other companies through licensing agreements are unionized.

Driving the news: The Starbucks workers at 1945 Callowhill St. and 600 S 9th St. filed petitions to hold elections on union representation with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on Friday.

Baristas and shift supervisors at the stores have been organizing for months. They're seeking to join Workers United, an affiliate of Service Employees International Union.

The big picture: The coffee giant is against unions forming at its stores, according to a December letter to employees from Starbucks executive vice president Rossann Williams.

"From the beginning, we've been clear in our belief that we do not want a union between us as partners, and that conviction has not changed. However, we have also said that we respect the legal process," Williams said.

How it works: To qualify for a vote, at least 30% of eligible workers must sign union cards.

Riccio said both Philadelphia stores had a "super majority" of workers who signed cards.

What they're saying: Employees who are part of the union campaign said they're seeking protections against retaliation and unjust firings, more consistent and fair scheduling, and higher pay, among other things.

Colter Chatriand, a barista at the Callowhill store and a main organizer of the campaign, said working at Starbucks "can be very chaotic," and issues raised by employees go largely unheard.

"I've seen unfair treatment of the workers, and the pay isn't very high,” said Ari Moniodes, a barista at the 9th Street store who's part of the campaign.

The other side: Starbucks spokesperson Sarah Albanesi told Axios the company is "listening and learning from the partners in this store as we always do across the country."

If the NLRB determines to allow elections to be held at the stores, then Starbucks would encourage employees to vote, Albanesi said.

What to watch: Employees at two other city stores could file petitions in the coming weeks, Chatriand said