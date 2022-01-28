Jamie Shanker's Best Day Ever in Philadelphia

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Jamie Shanker is all about supporting small businesses.

As the associate director of Temple University's Small Business Development Center, she supports local entrepreneurs with free consulting and training.

But she's got the chops of a foodie too. A former food blogger, Shanker leads food tours of Philadelphia's Chinatown in her free time.

We spoke to the Shanker about what would make her perfect day in Philadelphia.

Breakfast: M Kee in Chinatown for slippery, salty chiang fun with roast pork or shrimp. (Look for the dish on the breakfast specials menu.)

After breakfast: Chlitina in Chinatown for an ultra relaxing and affordable facial.

Afternoon: I'd stroll to Reading Terminal Market for my grocery shopping. It's one of my favorite places. I even got married there!

Lunch: A picnic in Rittenhouse Square with a short-rib grilled cheese from Huda and a beer from the Foodery.

If it's a Saturday, I'd include a double-chocolate-chunk cookie from the Aurora Grace booth at the Rittenhouse Square Farmers Market.

Early evening: Walk to the Schuylkill River Trail to let my dog run around at the dog park and push my son in the swing.

Dinner: With a baby at home, we have been extra cautious throughout the pandemic and have not dined indoors, which limits our options a ton.

But, one of our most memorable recent streetery experiences was at Gabriella's Vietnam. We still think about that fried flounder.

Late night: Cocktails at Irwin's in the Bok Building while taking in the city from up high on the rooftop bar.