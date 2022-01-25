New York development firms to redevelop West Philly apartment complex

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) has selected two New York development firms to redevelop a trio of high-rises in West Philadelphia.

What's happening: The PHA's Board of Commissioners approved a $15 million pre-development agreement on Thursday with L+M Development Partners and MSquared to transform the Westpark apartment complex near 44th and Market streets.

State of play: PHA has owned the 19-story buildings, which have a total of 327 rental units, since 1964.

They're located in an area near University City that's rapidly gentrifying.

Details: The developers' joint proposal for the 12-acre site could bring up to 1,000 new rental units, with a potential option for homeownership, an L+M Development spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said 70% of the units would be set aside as workforce and affordable housing but did not define the terms.

The units would be a mix of low-rise buildings, multi-family residences in the renovated towers and senior housing.

Flashback: The project was initially limited to two towers when PHA began taking bids in 2020, with the authority expected to renovate the third tower for senior housing.

Yes, but: The original plan would've failed to raise enough funding for PHA to renovate one of the towers on its own, said PHA President Kelvin Jeremiah.

Between the lines: When the towers were first put out to bid, City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, whose 3rd District includes the complex, questioned the proposal and called for imposing affordable housing requirements at the site.

Gauthier did not immediately return a request seeking comment.

Of note: PHA will relocate the 247 families currently living in the towers over the next three months.

Current Westpark residents will have the opportunity to move back to the redeveloped site when it's completed, Jeremiah said.

What's ahead: The developers and PHA aim to finalize a plan for the project in the coming months. The authority's board must then approve it.