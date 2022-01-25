Chef's Table with Biederman's Eugene Mopsik

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Photographer Eugene Mopsik has traded his camera lens for a slicing knife.

State of play: Mopsik is the self-proclaimed "loxsmith" at Biederman's Speciality Foods on Christian Street, which opened in late 2020.

With no formal culinary background, Mopsik came out of retirement to slice fish and cook at the shop near the Italian Market.

Axios asked Mopsik a series of questions for our culinary advice series, Chef's Table:

🔪 Must-have tool in your home kitchen: A good knife. An 8-inch chef's knife does the trick, and make sure it's good and sharp.

🛒 Go-to grocery store: The Al-Jana food market on Bustleton Avenue has great Lebanese ingredients. For produce, I go to Anastasio Produce on 9th and Christian.

In New York, Kalustyan's at 28th and Lexington is my favorite spice shop. It's fabulous and has every ingredient or spice you could ever dream up.

🌿 Most overlooked spice: Lebanese seven spice for grain salads, vegetables, meat dishes.

🐟 Favorite home-cooked meal: My sesame-crusted salmon.

Get a nice, skin-on fillet of salmon, dredge in egg white, dip it in some sesame seeds, and press them in. Then put it in a stainless skillet with a mix of butter and olive oil.

Top side then skin side into the pan until it gets golden on all sides, and keep it high heat. Then it goes into a 400°F oven for about five minutes.

Serve with some seasoned rice and maybe some broccolini.

🍽 Last restaurant you went to and your order: Tacconelli's Pizzeria.

I get the white pie with spinach, garlic and tomato. I've been going there since the late 70s. I even remember when they put in the current oven.

☝ Quick tip for at-home cooks: Don't walk away from the stove.

🔌 How to unplug: I cook. I sail. I garden. In the winter, I light up the fireplace to unwind.