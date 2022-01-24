40 mins ago - News

Screen Time with sex educator Timaree Schmit

Mike D'Onofrio
Photo illustration of a grid of smartphone screens, the center one showing an image of Timaree Schmit.
Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photo: Flirt Vonnegut

Timaree Schmit knows sex.

Better known as Dr. Timaree, Schmit — who has a doctorate in human sexuality education — has worked as a peer sex educator and HIV prevention counselor, and now she hosts the "Sex With Timaree" podcast.

  • Schmit also is a Philly burlesque dancer, performing under the stage name HoneyTree Evil Eye.

Axios chatted with Schmit about how she uses her phone for work and for fun as part of our recurring Screen Time series. Read on for her picks:

📱 Device of choice: I'm an Android babe, so I've got a Galaxy S10.

👇 First tap of the day: Depends on the urgency of the notifications, but Instagram is usually something enjoyable enough.

🎧 Podcast queue: Since I've already listened to every episode of "Criminal," I have now moved on to "Crime Show."

📸 Most-used app: Probably Instagram or Twitter for posting, but for consumption, I am fully immersed back into Tumblr.

Currently streaming: I'm rewatching the original "Dexter." I've seen the whole thing, so I know what I'm up against in terms of the final seasons.

  • I asked Twitter if I should just force myself to stop after Trinity, but one person suggested I stick with it after that but make it into a drinking game.

📚 Reading list: I'm obsessed with Mary Roach, and a friend got me her latest book, "Fuzz," which is great.

🎵 On rotation: The Weeknd.

💃How you unplug: Dance is my favorite thing in the universe, whether it's in my living room or at a club.

☝️As a sex educator, what is your top tip? I recommend that everyone approach sexuality as a creative form of expression, an opportunity to explore and communicate, rather than from a goal-oriented focus.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more