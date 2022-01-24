Screen Time with sex educator Timaree Schmit

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Timaree Schmit knows sex.

Better known as Dr. Timaree, Schmit — who has a doctorate in human sexuality education — has worked as a peer sex educator and HIV prevention counselor, and now she hosts the "Sex With Timaree" podcast.

Schmit also is a Philly burlesque dancer, performing under the stage name HoneyTree Evil Eye.

Axios chatted with Schmit about how she uses her phone for work and for fun as part of our recurring Screen Time series. Read on for her picks:

📱 Device of choice: I'm an Android babe, so I've got a Galaxy S10.

👇 First tap of the day: Depends on the urgency of the notifications, but Instagram is usually something enjoyable enough.

🎧 Podcast queue: Since I've already listened to every episode of "Criminal," I have now moved on to "Crime Show."

Yes, I am a white lady who listens to true crime podcasts. Shocking, I know. I also love "Hidden Brain," "Radio Lab" and of course folks have to check out "DTF: Darryl & Timaree Fun Hour."

📸 Most-used app: Probably Instagram or Twitter for posting, but for consumption, I am fully immersed back into Tumblr.

⏯ Currently streaming: I'm rewatching the original "Dexter." I've seen the whole thing, so I know what I'm up against in terms of the final seasons.

I asked Twitter if I should just force myself to stop after Trinity, but one person suggested I stick with it after that but make it into a drinking game.

📚 Reading list: I'm obsessed with Mary Roach, and a friend got me her latest book, "Fuzz," which is great.

🎵 On rotation: The Weeknd.

💃How you unplug: Dance is my favorite thing in the universe, whether it's in my living room or at a club.

☝️As a sex educator, what is your top tip? I recommend that everyone approach sexuality as a creative form of expression, an opportunity to explore and communicate, rather than from a goal-oriented focus.