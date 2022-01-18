Screen Time with Derrell Acon of Opera Philadelphia

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Derrell Acon is driving efforts to improve diversity, equity and inclusion at Opera Philadelphia.

State of play: Acon took up the new position of vice president of people operations and inclusion at the company this month, where he will promote an anti-racist workplace culture, help direct staffing goals and strategies, and more. But his talents go far beyond human resources.

A performer and bass-baritone, Acon recently took part in the Pulitzer Prize-winning opera "Central Park Five."

He's also a co-founder of the Black Opera Alliance, which seeks to empower Black classical artists and administrators, expose racial inequity and under-representation, and push the industry to enact reforms.

We asked Acon to open up about how he uses his phone for work and for fun as part of our recurring Screen Time series. Read on for his picks:

📱 Device of choice: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

📩 Most-used app: Gmail and TikTok.

🎧 Podcast queue: "Not a podcast guy. If I were, the first stop would be 'TRILLOQUY' curated/hosted by friend and colleague Garrett McQueen!"

💣 Favorite non-work app: Minesweeper.

⏯ Currently streaming: "How to Get Away With Murder."

📚 Reading list: "About a thousand articles and essays on various topics ranging from 19th-century opera to Black sexual politics."

🎵 On rotation: Daniel Caesar, Sigur Rós and Lloyiso.

🎾 How you unplug: Tennis and dancing.

🎥 What is your top tip for opera-goers? "Subscribe to the Opera Philadelphia Channel!"