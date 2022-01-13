Good government group sets priorities for Philly's redistricting process

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Details around Philadelphia's new political map remain scant, but a good government group has started laying out priorities from communities and civic groups.

Driving the news: The nonpartisan Committee of Seventy released a preliminary report on redistricting concerns this week, based on workshops, meetings and more than 150 submissions.

The top takeaway? Many are calling on city legislators to maintain "communities of interest" — such as neighborhoods, business corridors and ethnic or language groups — in the new political boundaries.

State of play: The Philadelphia City Council is tasked with redistricting the city's 10 political districts by Feb. 12. City leaders have yet to publicly release any proposals.

If legislators fail to reach an agreement by the deadline, they face the prospect of having their paychecks withheld.

Between the lines: Philadelphia's population grew by more than 5% over the last decade and now tops 1.6 million residents.

Four of the city's districts (Districts 1, 5, 6 and 10) saw population gains since 2010, the last time boundaries were revisited, according to the committee's report.

The core of all 10 districts has remained the same for decades.

What they're saying: Legislators are expected to meet the deadline, said Joe Grace, a spokesperson for Council President Darrell Clarke.

Yet, but: Grace didn't have any details to share about who will introduce the redistricting bill or when it'll be proposed.

The other side: "There's been no public process at least around these boundaries," said Pat Christmas, policy director for the Committee of Seventy.

"So far, we have yet to see any sort of plan, announcement of public hearings, how folks will be able to weigh in on these boundaries," he said.

What to watch: Reworking the boundaries of the 1st District is among the top challenges due to its population growth and lack of compactness, Christmas said.

The district, which includes parts of Northern Liberties, Kensington, Fishtown and South Philadelphia, saw a 7% population increase in the last decade, the largest in the city.

What's next: The City Council's session begins Jan. 20.