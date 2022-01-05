Philadelphia row house fire kills at least 13, including 7 kids

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A large fire in a Philadelphia row house Wednesday left at least 13 people dead — including seven children, fire officials confirmed.

Driving the news: The number of dead remains "dynamic" and could change as the recovery effort continues inside the second floor of a duplex in the 800 block of N 23rd Street, deputy fire commissioner Craig Murphy said during a morning news conference.

"This is without a doubt one of the most tragic days in our city's history. The loss of so many people in such a tragic way," Mayor Jim Kenney said during the press conference.

Details: Firefighters discovered the heavy fire on the second floor of the three-story house located in the Fairmount neighborhood starting around 6:38am, Murphy said.

Eight people were evacuated from the building. A child was transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, while another individual was taken to Temple University Hospital.

An investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing. It's not considered suspicious at this time, Murphy said.

Between the lines: The Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) owns the three-story row house, Murphy confirmed. Kenney noted that the city does not own or operate PHA.

Four smoke detectors were discovered in the building but not operating, Murphy said.

Six battery-operated smoke detectors were reportedly operating in the duplex during a PHA inspection in 2020, he said.

PHA president Kelvin Jeremiah said in a released statement that the property was inspected in May 2021, and all smoke detectors were operating properly at the time.

Of note: Murphy said 26 people appeared to live in the duplex, eight on the first floor and 18 on the second and third floors, which he described as a "tremendous amount of people to be living in a duplex."

What they're saying: "I don't have the words for how we're feeling right now as a community and as a department," Murphy said, adding that the fire resulted in a "tremendous loss of life."

"This unimaginable loss of life has shaken all of us at PHA," Jeremiah said in a statement. "It is too early for us to say more."

City Council President Darrell Clarke, who represents the neighborhood, said the incident "punches you in the gut."