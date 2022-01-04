Philly's Larry Krasner and Rebecca Rhynhart sworn in for second terms

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart were sworn into office on Monday.

What's happening: The two Democrats will serve four-year terms.

Flashback: Krasner cruised to victory in the November general election over his Republican challenger, while Rhynhart ran uncontested.

Between the lines: Rhynhart has been among the top critics of Mayor Jim Kenney and is seen as a potential mayoral candidate in 2023.

Krasner, who has put in place several progressive criminal justice reforms, has sparred with Kenney, elected officials and the police union during his first term as conviction rates dropped and homicides climbed.

What they're saying: Krasner said during his inauguration that safety from gun violence was the "most challenging aspect of criminal justice."

He called for more investments in preventative efforts over traditional prosecution and punishment.

Krasner hinted he will soon reveal a new program geared toward addressing the trauma that violence has inflicted on communities.

Rhynhart will continue an audit of police spending during her second term, including how the department deploys its resources, among other audits.