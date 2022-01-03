How to get rid of your Christmas tree in Philadelphia (the right way)

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Start off the new year by ditching those dried-out Christmas trees.

What's happening: Philadelphia residents can dispose of their unwanted evergreens by placing them curbside or by recycling them to be used for composting or goat food.

How it works: The city's Christmas tree recycling program will run for the first two weeks of this month.

Residents can drop off their trees at several locations, including the city's six sanitation centers.

Trees must be untied and free of decorations.

The following community groups are offering drop-off events to recycle Christmas trees on weekends in January:

Pick-up recycling services are offered by:

Of note: Recycling trees through community groups will cost between $5-20.

Go deeper: For more information about getting rid of Christmas trees, visit the city's website.