How to get rid of your Christmas tree in Philadelphia (the right way)

Mike D'Onofrio
Illustration of a recycling symbol made from Christmas tree pine needles.
Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Start off the new year by ditching those dried-out Christmas trees.

What's happening: Philadelphia residents can dispose of their unwanted evergreens by placing them curbside or by recycling them to be used for composting or goat food.

How it works: The city's Christmas tree recycling program will run for the first two weeks of this month.

  • Residents can drop off their trees at several locations, including the city's six sanitation centers.
  • Trees must be untied and free of decorations.

The following community groups are offering drop-off events to recycle Christmas trees on weekends in January:

Pick-up recycling services are offered by:

Of note: Recycling trees through community groups will cost between $5-20.

Go deeper: For more information about getting rid of Christmas trees, visit the city's website.

