Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's cabinet remains majority white

The city's overall workforce is made up of a majority of people of color, while Mayor Jim Kenney's cabinet of top advisers is mostly white.

Driving the news: The findings are detailed in the Kenney administration's Workforce Diversity Profile and Annual Report, which was released on Tuesday.

How it works: The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion gives an in-depth look at the city's full-time workforce and exempt workforce (hired outside of the civil service examination) under Kenney's control.

The 2021 data runs through June.

State of play: Black or African American workers account for 47.9% of the city's total 23,722 employees under the executive branch — the largest portion. The remainder of the workforce is:

39.2% white.

6.9% Hispanic or Latino.

3.8% Asian.

.9% two or more races.

.7% listed as unassigned.

.2% Indigenous American.

05% Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander.

The big picture: The city's population is 40% Black or African American, 34% white, 15% Hispanic or Latino and 8% Asian, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey.

Zoom in: Kenney's cabinet, consisting of his top 15 leaders who help shape policy and operations, is majority white (60%). Black or African American leaders make up 26.6% of his cabinet, and Hispanic or Latino leaders 13.3%.

White workers also make up the majority (54%) of employees earning a salary of more than $90,000 a year, known as the executive exempt workforce, followed by Black or African American workers (31%) and Hispanic or Latino workers (6%).

And white employees account 55.5% of the administration's 45 senior leadership positions, while Black or African American workers make up 37.7%

More findings:

The median age for city employees is 46 years old.

Asian workers have increased their portion of the exempt workforce, going from 4.5% in 2016 to 7.1% this year.

Women are underrepresented in the overall workforce (35.2%) but account for 53.8% of the exempt workforce and 54% of the executive exempt workforce.

Between the lines: The report acknowledges that overall diversity of the city's workforce has made gains, "but the gains are not even."

"More work needs to be done to ensure workforce equity, in which the city reflects the diversity of Philadelphia's communities across all functions and leadership levels," it says.

Go deeper: Read the full report.