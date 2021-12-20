SEPTA restores more Regional Rail service

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

SEPTA has boosted its Regional Rail service to add options for those who may return to in-person work and other activities in the new year.

Driving the news: On Sunday, the transit agency restored service on the suburban line to 75% of pre-pandemic levels, up from 65%.

Services were restored to the Chestnut Hill East and West, Manayunk/Norristown, Media/Elwyn, Paoli/Thorndale and Fox Chase lines, among others.

State of play: Ridership on trains, buses and trolleys plummeted during the pandemic, resulting in slimmed-down service and lower revenues.

Overall ridership now stands at only 52% of pre-COVID levels, with Regional Rail ridership at 40%, according to the agency.

What they're saying: "We are focused on providing safe, efficient and reliable service for our customers as we continue to move through this recovery," said SEPTA CEO and general manager Leslie Richards in a released statement.

Go deeper: Find all the new changes on SEPTA's website.