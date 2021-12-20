18 mins ago - News

SEPTA restores more Regional Rail service

Mike D'Onofrio
SEPTA trains at Frankford terminal.
SEPTA trains at Frankford terminal on Oct. 29, 2012. Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

SEPTA has boosted its Regional Rail service to add options for those who may return to in-person work and other activities in the new year.

Driving the news: On Sunday, the transit agency restored service on the suburban line to 75% of pre-pandemic levels, up from 65%.

  • Services were restored to the Chestnut Hill East and West, Manayunk/Norristown, Media/Elwyn, Paoli/Thorndale and Fox Chase lines, among others.

State of play: Ridership on trains, buses and trolleys plummeted during the pandemic, resulting in slimmed-down service and lower revenues.

  • Overall ridership now stands at only 52% of pre-COVID levels, with Regional Rail ridership at 40%, according to the agency.

What they're saying: "We are focused on providing safe, efficient and reliable service for our customers as we continue to move through this recovery," said SEPTA CEO and general manager Leslie Richards in a released statement.

Go deeper: Find all the new changes on SEPTA's website.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more