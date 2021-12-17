Where to watch New Year's Eve fireworks in Philly

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

New Year's Eve fireworks are back! We've rounded up a number of ways to ring in 2022 in Philadelphia.

🎆 Rivers Casino will put on two New Year's Eve fireworks shows on the Delaware River waterfront for free.

First show kicks off at 6pm, and the second begins at midnight.

🎇 Looking for different views? There are a number of other spots to watch along the waterfront at Race Street Pier, the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, Pier 68 and Spruce Street Harbor Park, among others.

Bonus: Enjoy a soundtrack for the 6pm show on KYW 103.9FM.

Got young kids? There are options for those looking for earlier, family-friendly events, too.

🕺 New Year's Eve at the Please Touch Museum: Explore the museum during two sessions featuring dance parties, crafts, story-time and other programming. Tickets are $19.

9-11:30am or 12:30-3pm — 4231 Avenue of the Republic.

🎶 A Kids' New Year's Eve Countdown at Franklin Square: This free event features music and crafts before the the "Square Drop" atop SquareBurger at 6pm. The Winter View tent will host a dance party for children.

4-9pm — 200 N 6th St.

⛸ New Year's Eve Parties on Ice: The Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest offers ice skating, a ferris wheel, photo booth, music and food and drink vendors during two party times. Tickets are $45-$55.