Where to watch New Year's Eve fireworks in Philly

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

New Year's Eve fireworks are back! We've rounded up a number of ways to ring in 2022 in Philadelphia.

๐ŸŽ† Rivers Casino will put on two New Year's Eve fireworks shows on the Delaware River waterfront for free.

First show kicks off at 6pm, and the second begins at midnight.

๐ŸŽ‡ Looking for different views? There are a number of other spots to watch along the waterfront at Race Street Pier, the Great Plaza at Pennโ€™s Landing, Pier 68 and Spruce Street Harbor Park, among others.

Bonus: Enjoy a soundtrack for the 6pm show on KYW 103.9FM.

Got young kids? There are options for those looking for earlier, family-friendly events, too.

๐Ÿ•บ New Year's Eve at the Please Touch Museum: Explore the museum during two sessions featuring dance parties, crafts, story-time and other programming. Tickets are $19.

9-11:30am or 12:30-3pm โ€” 4231 Avenue of the Republic.

๐ŸŽถ A Kids' New Year's Eve Countdown at Franklin Square: This free event features music and crafts before the the "Square Drop" atop SquareBurger at 6pm. The Winter View tent will host a dance party for children.

4-9pm โ€” 200 N 6th St.

โ›ธ New Year's Eve Parties on Ice: The Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest offers ice skating, a ferris wheel, photo booth, music and food and drink vendors during two party times. Tickets are $45-$55.