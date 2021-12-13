Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Midwifery practice once based at Hahnemann Hospital grows in new home

Jefferson Health is expanding its midwifery program roughly two years after scooping up the practice from the now-defunct Hahnemann University Hospital.

Why it matters: The practice provides prenatal care at five of Philadelphia's eight city-run health centers through a city contract.

Many of the people who receive care at these centers are low-income and undocumented, said Laniece Coleman, director of the Jefferson Health midwifery program.

"This is an incredibly vulnerable population of people in Philadelphia who don't have access to just go find another prenatal care provider," she said.

What's happening: Jefferson Health, which had no midwifery services prior to acquiring the practice in late 2019, has more than doubled the number of midwives employed in the practice.

The hospital system is also growing the program beyond downtown, with midwives now located in Abington Township and New Jersey.

Flashback: Hahnemann University Hospital abruptly closed two years ago after the Center City hospital's parent company filed for bankruptcy due to financial losses.

The nearly 500-bed hospital housed emergency, operating and clinical services and employed around 2,500 people.

At the time of Hanhemann's closure, the practice had about 10 midwives on staff and was providing approximately 60% of the prenatal care at city-run health centers, said Owen Montgomery, chief of obstetrics and gynecology at Jefferson New Jersey.

Of note: Drexel University College of Medicine had owned the midwifery practice based at Hahnemann, where it operated since the late 1990s.

How it works: The practice at Jefferson is made up of two dozen certified nurse midwives, who are licensed by the state.

The midwives are experts in low-risk, vaginal deliveries.

The practice also provides other services, including general women's health care, family planning and prenatal and postpartum care.

Between the lines: Births at Jefferson have increased by approximately 1,000 per year since the addition of the midwifery practice, Montgomery said.

Penn Medicine's Pennsylvania Hospital offers the only other midwifery practice in a city hospital, Coleman said.

Yes, but: Other hospitals in the city offer limited midwifery services.

What they're saying: Coleman, who previously directed the program when it was at Hahnemann, said the midwives were committed to staying together to ensure those receiving care at city-run health centers have "a place to go."

When midwives and doctors work together, data has shown that it improves patient satisfaction and lowers the cesarean section rate, Montgomery said.

"They have a lot of credibility in the community, and so it improves, sometimes, the rate of women actually coming for care," he said.

What's next: Jefferson plans to expand the existing midwifery practice within the Einstein Healthcare Network, following the merger of the two health care systems this year.