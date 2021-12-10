Exploring Philly's Center City holiday market

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Dec. 25 is fast approaching so I browsed the booths at the Christmas Village at Love Park and City Hall in search of interesting items. Here's what I found.

Philly Tarot Deck: The Philly-inspired tarot cards feature Danny DeVito from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," Gritty, Ben Franklin and WHYY journalist Terry Gross.

$40 per deck. You can also pick up prints of the cards for $12.

A collection of Philly-inspired tarot cards from Philly Tarot Deck, located in a booth in the holiday market outside of City Hall. Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

The Bacon Jams: Perfect for the bacon-lover in your life, these jams ($15) include the classic sweet and savory spread, sweet chili, and black peppercorn.

Tip: Check out the Emergency Bacon Kit ($35), which comes with a jar of smoked bacon salt, the classic uncured bacon jam, and smoked bacon maple sugar.

A collection of mugs found in the Independent Makers of Philadelphia booth at the holiday market in front of City Hall. Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

Independent Makers of Philadelphia: Fondly remember the 2020 election with a "Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia" mug ($38).

You'll also find a wide range of handmade items from Philly-based artists, including ornaments, knit hats and jewelry.

Stoll & Wolfe Distillery: This distillery based in Lititz, Pennsylvania, offers rye, white rye, and bourbon whiskey ($20-$80).

And you can sip before you buy.

Four whiskeys from Stoll & Wolfe Distillery. Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

Sevim: Purchase clothing for infants and toddlers at this women-owned business.

Cardigans (starting at $55), and blankets (starting at $135) are made from 100% hand-knit or crocheted baby yarn.

Just Stars: These paper stars ($35) will brighten up any children's room with their vibrant colors.

Astro Vinyl Art: Deck your halls with one-of-a-kind art made from vinyl records (starting at $50) featuring your favorite artist, sports team and more.

Art on vinyl records found at Astro Vinyl Art in a booth at the city's holiday market. Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

Natural Olive Wood: The olive wood chess board ($350) is perfect for players … or fans of "The Queen's Gambit."

The booth also has a variety of other items made from the olive wood, including rolling pins ($25-$35), bowls, and salt and pepper grinders.

WGK Glass Art: Looking to upgrade your tree ornament collection? Stop by this booth where you'll find glass-blown art of traditional globes, as well as birds, dragons, flowers and more.

The bottom line: With more than 100 vendors, you're sure to find something for that special person on your list.

Plus: Grab some food or drinks while you're there. Choose from bratwurst, Spätzle (German-style mac and cheese), Belgian fries, beer and more.

And there are public bathrooms at the market outside City Hall.