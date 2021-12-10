Exploring Philly's Center City holiday market

Dec. 25 is fast approaching so I browsed the booths at the Christmas Village at Love Park and City Hall in search of interesting items. Here's what I found.
Philly Tarot Deck: The Philly-inspired tarot cards feature Danny DeVito from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," Gritty, Ben Franklin and WHYY journalist Terry Gross.
- $40 per deck. You can also pick up prints of the cards for $12.
The Bacon Jams: Perfect for the bacon-lover in your life, these jams ($15) include the classic sweet and savory spread, sweet chili, and black peppercorn.
- Tip: Check out the Emergency Bacon Kit ($35), which comes with a jar of smoked bacon salt, the classic uncured bacon jam, and smoked bacon maple sugar.
Independent Makers of Philadelphia: Fondly remember the 2020 election with a "Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia" mug ($38).
- You'll also find a wide range of handmade items from Philly-based artists, including ornaments, knit hats and jewelry.
Stoll & Wolfe Distillery: This distillery based in Lititz, Pennsylvania, offers rye, white rye, and bourbon whiskey ($20-$80).
- And you can sip before you buy.
Sevim: Purchase clothing for infants and toddlers at this women-owned business.
- Cardigans (starting at $55), and blankets (starting at $135) are made from 100% hand-knit or crocheted baby yarn.
Just Stars: These paper stars ($35) will brighten up any children's room with their vibrant colors.
Astro Vinyl Art: Deck your halls with one-of-a-kind art made from vinyl records (starting at $50) featuring your favorite artist, sports team and more.
Natural Olive Wood: The olive wood chess board ($350) is perfect for players … or fans of "The Queen's Gambit."
- The booth also has a variety of other items made from the olive wood, including rolling pins ($25-$35), bowls, and salt and pepper grinders.
WGK Glass Art: Looking to upgrade your tree ornament collection? Stop by this booth where you'll find glass-blown art of traditional globes, as well as birds, dragons, flowers and more.
The bottom line: With more than 100 vendors, you're sure to find something for that special person on your list.
Plus: Grab some food or drinks while you're there. Choose from bratwurst, Spätzle (German-style mac and cheese), Belgian fries, beer and more.
- And there are public bathrooms at the market outside City Hall.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.