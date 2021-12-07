Screen Time: Pennsylvania Horticultural Society president Matt Rader

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Matt Rader leads the city's top crop of "green thumbs."

State of play: As president of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, Rader wants to use horticulture to make a positive social and environmental impact in the region.

Rader is also overseeing the society's annual Flower Show next year, which will be held outside South Philly's Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park.

We asked Rader to open up about how he uses technology for work and for fun as part of our recurring Screen Time series. Read on for his picks.

📱 Device of choice: iPhone 12 mini.

👇 First tap of the day: NPR's "Morning Edition," then "BBC World Service."

🎧 Podcast queue: "Lots of lectures on 19th and 20th century world history. I love to understand the stories behind current realities."

🚆 Most-used app: SEPTA and CityMapper.

"I love public transit and I love to explore. These two apps get me where I need to go and help me dream up new explorations."

🤔 Favorite non-work app: New York Times Crossword.

⏯ Currently streaming: "Borgen" and "The Long Call."

"We love to end the day with a good drama or mystery episode."

📚 Reading list: "Public Gardens and Livable Cities: Partnerships Connecting People, Plants, and Place" by Donald Rakow, Meghan Gough, and Sharon Lee.

🚶How you unplug: "Walking to enjoy the natural and built environments," Rader said.