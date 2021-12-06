Philadelphia's One Liberty Place gets lighting makeover

One Liberty Place has upped its lighting game.
What's happening: The owner of the third-tallest building in the city has overhauled its iconic zigzagging lights with energy-efficient LED fixtures.
- The 72 new light lenses offer a host of new colors, customizable lighting sequences and more.
- Plus: The changes allow nearly anyone to create their own light show!
How it works: My Liberty Lights, a new digital platform, allows users to control the lights atop the 61-story building for 5 minutes at a time.
- Users can choose between a number of colors, animations and themes, such as the Eagles' midnight green and silver.
- Once ready, users just need to select a time slot for when their show will go live.
Bonus: Camera feeds on the platform let users watch their light show from anywhere.
What they're saying: It's an effort by building owner Metropolis Investment Holding Inc. "to give people the opportunity to interact with this building on a personal and creative level," said Bill Hirschfeld, the building's leasing manager.
- The old lighting system also had limited colors and couldn't put on customizable lighting sequences.
- The new lighting system is capable of "almost anything you can think of," said property manager Cory Gunselman.
Plus: The LED upgrades, which require significantly less energy than the previous lights, were also part of the building owner's push for environmental sustainability, Gunselman said.
- She declined to disclose how much the lighting upgrades cost.
Between the lines: Access to My Liberty Lights was handed out to a select few when it launched in August.
- Those with access can invite two other people to join the platform.
What to watch: One Liberty Place will hold a contest for access to My Liberty Lights this month on the building's Instagram page.
