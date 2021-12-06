Philadelphia's One Liberty Place gets lighting makeover

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

One Liberty Place has upped its lighting game.

What's happening: The owner of the third-tallest building in the city has overhauled its iconic zigzagging lights with energy-efficient LED fixtures.

The 72 new light lenses offer a host of new colors, customizable lighting sequences and more.

Plus: The changes allow nearly anyone to create their own light show!

How it works: My Liberty Lights, a new digital platform, allows users to control the lights atop the 61-story building for 5 minutes at a time.

Users can choose between a number of colors, animations and themes, such as the Eagles' midnight green and silver.

Once ready, users just need to select a time slot for when their show will go live.

Bonus: Camera feeds on the platform let users watch their light show from anywhere.

What they're saying: It's an effort by building owner Metropolis Investment Holding Inc. "to give people the opportunity to interact with this building on a personal and creative level," said Bill Hirschfeld, the building's leasing manager.

The old lighting system also had limited colors and couldn't put on customizable lighting sequences.

The new lighting system is capable of "almost anything you can think of," said property manager Cory Gunselman.

Plus: The LED upgrades, which require significantly less energy than the previous lights, were also part of the building owner's push for environmental sustainability, Gunselman said.

She declined to disclose how much the lighting upgrades cost.

Between the lines: Access to My Liberty Lights was handed out to a select few when it launched in August.

Those with access can invite two other people to join the platform.

What to watch: One Liberty Place will hold a contest for access to My Liberty Lights this month on the building's Instagram page.