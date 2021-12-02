SEPTA rolls out holiday buses

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

SEPTA workers are decking out the transit agency's buses for the holidays.

What's happening: Eight bus districts fought for bragging rights at an annual holiday vehicle decoration contest Wednesday.

Bus drivers and other employees showcased their themed buses at SEPTA's Southern District building in South Philly.

"Southern Soul Bus" from SEPTA's Southern District won first place.

Second place: Frankford District's "SpongeBob Christmas."

Frankford District's "SpongeBob Christmas." Third place: Victory District's "Holidays at Hogwarts."

Want to see one of the holiday buses for yourself? Check out SEPTA's online calendar.

Frankford District's "SpongeBob Christmas" took home second place in the annual decoration contest. Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios