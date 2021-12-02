11 mins ago - News
SEPTA rolls out holiday buses
SEPTA bus drivers and workers from the transit agency's Southern District took home first place in its annual holiday vehicle decoration contest.
Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

SEPTA workers are decking out the transit agency's buses for the holidays.

What's happening: Eight bus districts fought for bragging rights at an annual holiday vehicle decoration contest Wednesday.

  • Bus drivers and other employees showcased their themed buses at SEPTA's Southern District building in South Philly.

"Southern Soul Bus" from SEPTA's Southern District won first place.

  • Second place: Frankford District's "SpongeBob Christmas."
  • Third place: Victory District's "Holidays at Hogwarts."

Want to see one of the holiday buses for yourself? Check out SEPTA's online calendar.

Frankford District’s "SpongBob Christmas" took home second place in the annual decoration contest.
Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios
Victory District’s "Holidays at Hogwarts" took home third place in the annual decoration contest.
Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios
