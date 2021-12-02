SEPTA rolls out holiday buses
SEPTA workers are decking out the transit agency's buses for the holidays.
What's happening: Eight bus districts fought for bragging rights at an annual holiday vehicle decoration contest Wednesday.
- Bus drivers and other employees showcased their themed buses at SEPTA's Southern District building in South Philly.
"Southern Soul Bus" from SEPTA's Southern District won first place.
- Second place: Frankford District's "SpongeBob Christmas."
- Third place: Victory District's "Holidays at Hogwarts."
Want to see one of the holiday buses for yourself? Check out SEPTA's online calendar.
