54 mins ago - News
Philadelphia's free on-street holiday parking gets the boot
Mike D'Onofrio
Illustration of a parking lot with lines painted with gold, and dollar signs in each one.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The city has canceled free on-street parking on Saturdays in December.

What they're saying: The city's Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability called the decades-old program "counter-productive" in a released statement.

  • "Free parking on Saturdays in December encouraged all-day on-street parking while discouraging the turnover that is needed for customers to find a spot and start shopping," OTIS said.

Flashback: The city already nixed free parking offered on the first Friday of every month "without negative impacts," OTIS noted.

Of note: Holiday parking specials are now in effect at six Philadelphia Parking Authority garages.

  • Park all day between 11am and midnight for $8 on Saturdays through the end of the year.
