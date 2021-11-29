Screen Time: Thomas Jefferson University Board chair Patricia Wellenbach

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Patricia Wellenbach this year became the first woman in Thomas Jefferson University's 197-year history to lead its Board of Trustees.

The board chair, who was elected in July, is also president and CEO of the Please Touch Museum. She started her career as a registered nurse.

We asked Wellenbach to open up about how she uses her phone for work and for fun as part of our recurring Screen Time series. Read on for her picks:

📱 Device of choice: iPhone 13, but her "favorite device of the moment" is her iPad Pro.

👇 First tap of the day: "My COVID health care app to clear me for work."

👟 Most-used app: StepsApp and Dark Sky.

📸 Favorite non-work app: Instagram.

🎧 Podcast queue: "This American Life," "On Being with Krista Tippett" and "The Splendid Table."

⏯ Currently streaming: "Succession" and "The Morning Show."

📚 Reading list: "Small Things Like These" by Claire Keegan and "The Paris Library: A Novel" by Janet Skeslien Charles.

🎵 On rotation: Adele's new album "30," Diana Krall and Aretha Franklin.

🔌 How you unplug: "Spending time with my granddaughter is a joy, and any time spent with my husband always restores my soul."