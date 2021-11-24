Drivers for Philadelphia-based Gopuff stage 24-hour strike

Drivers for Philadelphia-based Gopuff staged a one-day strike on Tuesday for better wages and working conditions.
Why it matters: The valuation of Gopuff — a convenience store that delivers everything from groceries to White Claws to your door — has skyrocketed to $15 billion this year. And the company could potentially go public soon, Reuters reported in March.
- But some warn that worker conditions have recently nosedived, said Sage Wilson, a spokesperson for the pro-labor group Working Washington.
Driving the news: Gopuff gig workers refused to work scheduled shifts at warehouses in states throughout the country Tuesday.
- Several hundred drivers took part in the daylong strike, said Wilson, whose group helped organize the walkout.
- They're demanding a $20 minimum wage, guaranteed minimum working hours, and protection from unfair termination, among other things.
State of play: Gopuff, the brainchild of Drexel University graduates, has a dozen facilities in the Philadelphia region and more than 500 across the U.S., where online orders are packaged and prepared.
- Delivery drivers, who are independent contractors, earn on average between $18-$25 an hour, the company said in a released statement.
- Nearly 70% of drivers choose to work fewer than 20 hours a week, said Gopuff spokesperson Kayla Whaling.
What they're saying: "It's super important for workers to have a piece of that future, and to make sure that when companies are building new business models … [they] include decent pay and decent conditions for people doing the work," Wilson said.
Sharon Wildman, a Philadelphia Gopuff driver who took part in a protest outside of the company's headquarters at 3rd and Spring Garden streets, said she struggles to make $500 in a week working full time.
- "We're out here struggling just to pay our bills," she said.
The other side: Whaling said the company listens to the "feedback of delivery partners." She added, "It's something that's incredibly important to us."
- The tech start-up is working to offer drivers discounts on vehicle maintenance, fuel and phones.
- A spokesperson said the company didn't see any significant impacts across the country due to the strike.
