Drivers for Philadelphia-based Gopuff stage 24-hour strike

Drivers for Philadelphia-based Gopuff staged a one-day strike on Tuesday for better wages and working conditions.

Why it matters: The valuation of Gopuff — a convenience store that delivers everything from groceries to White Claws to your door — has skyrocketed to $15 billion this year. And the company could potentially go public soon, Reuters reported in March.

But some warn that worker conditions have recently nosedived, said Sage Wilson, a spokesperson for the pro-labor group Working Washington.

Driving the news: Gopuff gig workers refused to work scheduled shifts at warehouses in states throughout the country Tuesday.

Several hundred drivers took part in the daylong strike, said Wilson, whose group helped organize the walkout.

They're demanding a $20 minimum wage, guaranteed minimum working hours, and protection from unfair termination, among other things.

State of play: Gopuff, the brainchild of Drexel University graduates, has a dozen facilities in the Philadelphia region and more than 500 across the U.S., where online orders are packaged and prepared.

Delivery drivers, who are independent contractors, earn on average between $18-$25 an hour, the company said in a released statement.

Nearly 70% of drivers choose to work fewer than 20 hours a week, said Gopuff spokesperson Kayla Whaling.

What they're saying: "It's super important for workers to have a piece of that future, and to make sure that when companies are building new business models … [they] include decent pay and decent conditions for people doing the work," Wilson said.

Sharon Wildman, a Philadelphia Gopuff driver who took part in a protest outside of the company's headquarters at 3rd and Spring Garden streets, said she struggles to make $500 in a week working full time.

"We're out here struggling just to pay our bills," she said.

The other side: Whaling said the company listens to the "feedback of delivery partners." She added, "It's something that's incredibly important to us."