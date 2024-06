ğŸŽ­ Arkansas New Play Festival — See performances of plays in development at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville, The Medium in Springdale and Ovations Plus in Bentonville. The event already began, but you've got all week and through next weekend to catch a show.

🍷 Art of Wine — The 22nd annual wine-tasting event is set for July 12 at Walton Arts Center.

Get tickets starting at $95.

ğŸŽˆ SOAR NWA — Take a hot-air balloon ride and enjoy live music and activities for the kids Aug. 16-17 at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Get tickets starting at $5 for children under 10.

🏍 Bikes, Blues & BBQ — The rally for motorcycle enthusiasts is back with rides and vendors, live music and barbecue Sept. 18-21 in Rogers and Eureka Springs.

Free; some events may require paid tickets.

🍽 BITE NW Arkansas — Sample food and drinks and access the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, an annual stop for the LPGA Tour, Sept. 27-29 in Rogers.