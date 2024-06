A FEMA disaster recovery center is set up at NorthWest Arkansas Community College.

Why it matters: People affected by the Memorial Day weekend storms can apply for federal assistance there, the agency announced in a news release.

State of play: The center will operate 7am-7pm daily at the Becky Paneitz Student Center, Room 108. Applications are also available online or by phone at (800) 621-3362.

FEMA also will operate a mobile registration intake center, 8:30am-6:30pm daily at the Falling Springs Church parking lot, 21822 Falling Springs Road in Decatur.

Zoom out: NWA nonprofit Excellerate Foundation is helping through the Benton County relief fund, a philanthropy-funded resource for households affected by the storms who make less than $125,000 a year. The fund will also be used to help nonprofits.

"It complements other relief funding from agencies like the Red Cross and FEMA by covering needs that they might not consider eligible and by having a fast turnaround time to address the most critical needs quickly," Jeff Webster, president and CEO of Excellerate Foundation, said in a statement.

By the numbers: FEMA has received more than 1,800 applications from Benton County, according to a news release from the county.

