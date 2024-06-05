The federal Small Business Administration has set up a recovery center in Rogers where people affected by the Memorial Day weekend storms can apply for low-interest loans, according to a news release from Benton County. State of play: Loans are available to businesses, nonprofit organizations and homeowners. The center is open 8am-5pm Monday-Friday and 8am-1pm Saturday at the World Trade Center at 3300 S. Market St., Suite 400. Applications are also available online.

FEMA also plans to set up an in-person center where Benton County residents can apply for federal assistance. The location and when it will open are TBD. Applications are already available online.

Catch up quick: President Biden late last week declared a federal disaster in Arkansas. The move makes federal assistance available to people and local governments affected by the storms, which included seven tornadoes in Benton County.

The latest: National Guard members will continue to help with traffic control at Benton County debris dump sites until June 21, according to another county news release.

By the numbers: As of Tuesday, 75 homes in Benton County were deemed destroyed, meaning they incurred extensive damage to two or more walls or the roof, according to the county.

Another 258 homes had major damage, meaning at least one wall or the roof had extensive damage. The storms caused minor damage — defined as roofs or walls penetrated by debris — to 612 homes.

The county had reviewed 2,026 damage reports as of Tuesday.

What's next: Rogers city officials are asking residents to place debris — separated by vegetative like trees and nonvegetative like construction materials — at their curbs. Looks Great Solutions, a company contracted by the city, will begin curbside debris pickup from 7am to 7pm daily.