Data: American Community Survey; Map: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios Arkansas has the third-highest rate of people who have been married, according to data from the American Community Survey. Why it matters: Marital status is a stronger predictor of American adult well-being than education, race, age and gender, according to newly released data from the Institute for Family Studies and Gallup, Axios' April Rubin reports.

Household income adjustment has the biggest sway on wellbeing for individuals, and typically rises after marriage, when couples pool their resources.

Yes, but: Arkansas' divorce rate in 2022 was nearly 67% higher than the national average, with 11.5 divorces per 1,000 residents ages 15 and older compared to 6.9 nationally, according to census data.

By the numbers: 33.29% of Arkansans ages 15 and up are married or have been married. The only states with higher rates are Wyoming (34.60%) and Idaho (34.26%).