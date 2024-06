🚨 The makeshift donation and distribution center at Rogers High School to help victims of the May 26 storms will be open daily, 8am-4pm, through Friday. (KNWA)

The center will continue to provide breakfast (8-10am) and lunch (noon-2pm) this week.

🛠️ Nabholz Construction of Conway acquired Brother's Construction of Van Buren. (Arkansas Business)

Recent Brother's projects include $4.8 million in improvements to Gene George Street in Springdale and $4 million in site work and utilities in Cave Springs.

ğŸŽ¨ A new retaining wall mural by Tina Oppenheimer near Fayetteville's Hillcrest Towers is near completion. A ribbon-cutting is set for Saturday at 1pm. (Fayetteville Flyer)

🔥 As part of a $10.9 million federal program, Fayetteville's Ozark Integrated Circuits will develop electronics that can withstand extreme temperatures. (Northwest Arkansas Business Journal)