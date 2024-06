Share on email (opens in new window)

Jun 3, 2024 - Things to Do

Summer concert season is officially here. Check out the lineups:

Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers

The AMP is where most of the bigger names perform. You can catch Meghan Trainor, Rob Zombie and Dierks Bentley this summer.

The season is in full swing and runs through October. Grab a spot on the lawn. See the full Cox concert schedule.

Gulley Park in Fayetteville

The city will host free concerts most Thursday nights through July, starting June 13. Bring the dog and the kids.

Summer Forest Concerts at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville

Enjoy concerts on select Saturday evenings while the kids make art outside the museum.

General admission is $30 ($25 for members) per concert or $100 ($80 for members) for the season. Ages 18 and under get in free.

Live! at Turnbow in Springdale

Downtown Springdale transforms into a festival with live music on the last Thursday of each month, April-September. And it's free.

The Momentary in Bentonville

The Green will host names like Slash, TLC and Patti LaBelle. See the schedule.

Railyard Live in Rogers

This free concert series hosts shows on Friday and Saturday nights downtown.

