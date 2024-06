I love cookies. And cookie dough. Guessing most of you do, too.

The setup: Set in a 70s-era travel trailer on Fayetteville's Dickson Street in the Puritan Coffee & Beer parking lot, Chewk's only sells cookies — usually two or three flavors a day.

Dig in: These cookies ($3 each) straddle the line for those who can't decide between a baked one with crispy edges or a spoonful o' raw dough where you can still taste the sugar granules.

Each is thin toward the edge but thick in the middle, letting the consumer decide how best to eat 'em.

What to try: The Chewk's original is what you might expect — a chocolate chunk cookie with a very light sprinkle of salt.

One of these is enough sweetness to pacify Cookie Monster.

I've tried a red velvet and a lemon, but you can't beat the OG.

👀 Check it out: 5-10pm Tuesday-Saturday at 205 W. Dickson St.