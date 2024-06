A conservative group headed by a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump is accusing Tyson Foods of discriminating against American citizens.

Why it matters: A recent poll shows increasingly harsh political discourse around immigration, particularly from the GOP, is breaking through to everyday Americans, and some fear that anti-immigrant rhetoric will lead to an increase of hate crimes.

State of play: The group American First Legal, led by Stephen Miller — an advocate for conservative immigration policy — this week sent letters to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Department of Justice's Office of Immigrant and Employee Rights and the Iowa Civil Rights Commission.

The organization claims Tyson employs 42,000 people who may be undocumented migrants or foreign nationals, including minors.

Reality check: A March Bloomberg story noted the meatpacking giant would hire immigrants through the Tent Partnership for Refugees and used the 42,000 number as its current workforce who are immigrants or refugees.

The information was initially misreported by Scripps News, then conflated in social media to say the people were not working under legal status.

Disclosure: Reporter Worth Sparkman formerly worked at Tyson Foods.